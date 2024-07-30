Gandapur unveils KP govt’s agenda for good governance

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur presided over a meeting of civil administration on Monday and unveiled the agenda of his government regarding good governance with the aim to ensure better public service delivery at grass root level.

Besides, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and administrative secretaries, the meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the entire province.

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were given detailed briefing about various aspects of the agenda including implementation of framework, tasks and timelines etc.

It was decided in the meeting to give more financial and administrative powers to the Deputy Commissioners to empower them to implement the provincial government agenda in letter & spirit. It was further decided in the meeting that Deputy Commissioners would be provided full support by the administrative departments regarding the matters of provincial level, and the administrative departments were directed to take immediate actions on the proposals and reports of DCs pertaining to their respective departments.

The participants were informed that the agenda was a comprehensive programme of good governance which encompasses 11 different thematic areas of public service delivery including general administration, cleanliness and hygiene, public convenience, revenue matters, public good and service delivery, public nuisance & interest, food and price control, quality control etc.

The district administrations were given a number of tasks/activities to be performed within a given timeline which include availability of staff in public offices, regular holding of khuli kachehris, timely disposal of official work, development of sanitation plans at TMA level, special cleanliness drive for urban areas, special cleanliness drives for government buildings/public place, maintenance and uplifting of all sports grounds, removal of illegal parking stands and illegal speed breakers, fixing of disfunctional of street lights, removal of wall chalking, completion of land record computerization, identification and GIS mapping of government and Auqaf lands, identification and removal of encroachments, maintenance and improvement of revenue records rooms, timely disposal of revenue cases, holding monthly revenue darbars, inspections of patwar khana, shifting of patwar khana within halqa, transfer of revenue officials with two years tenure, administrative inspections of all public service delivery outlets, rationalisation of staff in public service delivery centres, action against quakes, unregistered hospitals, laboratories and spurious drugs, identification of encroachments around government installations with removal plan, identification of missing facilities in health and education facilities, tree plantation drives, implementation of minimum wage policy, identification and sealing of illegal crush plants, GIS mapping of brick kilns, enforcement of weight and measure regime, action against illegal housing schemes, illegal mining and illegal cutting of forests, fixation of prices of non-perishable food items, establishment of milk testing labs at tehsil level, converting of brick kiln on zigzag technology, implementation the standards of food safety and halal food etc.

It was also decided in the meeting, that special Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) would be developed for the deputy commissioners to gauge their performance with the regard to implantation of the agenda.

To review progress on the implementation of the agenda, weekly review meetings would be held on the level of deputy commissioners, commissioners and administrative secretaries, and fortnightly meeting would be held at Chief Secretary level whereas monthly review meeting would be held at Chief Minister level.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister underlined the need of strict implementation of the agenda and said that it was a public agenda which aimed at improving public service delivery at grass root level by ensuring good governance in all sectors adding that the agenda has been prepared keeping in view the public expectations, requirements and ground realities of the province.

He said that more financial and administrative powers have been devolved to the deputy commissioners to enable them implement the agenda in letter & spirit, and hoped that with more financial and administrative powers, the deputy commissioners would implement the agenda.

He directed the district administrations to go out in the field, meet the public and listen to their problems on regular basis so that public issues of urgent nature could be resolve their and then.

The Chief Minister directed them to strictly monitor development schemes in their respective districts, and made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality of developmental work. He said that the provincial government has zero tolerance policy against all kinds of corrupt practices and warned that any government officials found involved in corrupt practices would be dealt with iron hand.