Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gang of robbers smashed

Our Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT   -   District police busted the “Fazal alias Fazlu gang” involved in dacoity and robbery and arrested its four members including the ringleader. According to a police spokesperson, on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, SHO Qila Kalarwala Shahbaz Ahmed along with his team traced the accused identified as  Afzal alias Fazlu, Abu Sufian, Muhammad Ahmed and Fida Hussain. During interrogations, six motorcycles, Rs500,000 in cash, three mobile phones, two pistols and several bullets were recovered. Police said that the accused were wanted in 25 cases of dacoity and robbery. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations are underway. DPO Sialkot Mohammad Hasan Iqbal awarded certificates of appreciation and cash to the police personnel involved in the operation.

Municipal Corporation Sialkot launches cleanup operation

Pakistan earns $2.925 billion from IT services’ export in 11 months

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Municipal Corporation Sialkot conducted an anti-encroachment operation in the city. Encroachments at Railway Road, Lahai Bazaar, Church Road, Shahabpura Road, Circular Road and Pull Aik at Nikapura were removed. Municipal Officer Regulation Rana Saqlain Mehmood said that notices were issued to people to remove encroachments by the deadline. In addition to announcements, handbills were also distributed and a clean-up operation against encroachments is going on during which all kinds of encroachments are being eliminated. He advised shopkeepers, hotels, restaurants and cafeterias not to exceed their limits or face indiscriminate action. The campaign will continue till the complete elimination of encroachments in the city. Fines and arrests can also be made for repeated violations.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1722243498.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024