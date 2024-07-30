Gang of robbers smashed

SIALKOT - District police busted the “Fazal alias Fazlu gang” involved in dacoity and robbery and arrested its four members including the ringleader. According to a police spokesperson, on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, SHO Qila Kalarwala Shahbaz Ahmed along with his team traced the accused identified as Afzal alias Fazlu, Abu Sufian, Muhammad Ahmed and Fida Hussain. During interrogations, six motorcycles, Rs500,000 in cash, three mobile phones, two pistols and several bullets were recovered. Police said that the accused were wanted in 25 cases of dacoity and robbery. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations are underway. DPO Sialkot Mohammad Hasan Iqbal awarded certificates of appreciation and cash to the police personnel involved in the operation.

Municipal Corporation Sialkot launches cleanup operation

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Municipal Corporation Sialkot conducted an anti-encroachment operation in the city. Encroachments at Railway Road, Lahai Bazaar, Church Road, Shahabpura Road, Circular Road and Pull Aik at Nikapura were removed. Municipal Officer Regulation Rana Saqlain Mehmood said that notices were issued to people to remove encroachments by the deadline. In addition to announcements, handbills were also distributed and a clean-up operation against encroachments is going on during which all kinds of encroachments are being eliminated. He advised shopkeepers, hotels, restaurants and cafeterias not to exceed their limits or face indiscriminate action. The campaign will continue till the complete elimination of encroachments in the city. Fines and arrests can also be made for repeated violations.