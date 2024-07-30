Gillespie rates Shaheens’ performance in red-ball series

LAHORE - Pakistan’s newly appointed Test coach Jason Gillespie shared his insights on Pakistan Shaheens’ performance in the two-match red ball series against Bangladesh A in Northern Territory, Darwin. In a video released by the PCB, Pakistan’s Test coach Jason Gillespie shared it was a mixed bag for the side as they won and lost one match each but emphasized the experience Shaheens’ players gathered amid the tour. “It has been a wonderful experience for all the Shaheens players. We certainly learned a lot. “It was a great opportunity for me to get to know the guys, see how they approach training, preparation, teamwork, and their work on the field. “It’s been a real learning curve for me. I think the players have certainly benefited from this opportunity,” he said. “That’s what the Shaheens is about - getting out there in foreign conditions against different opposition and being able to test their skills in this environment,” he added. Jason Gillespie then went on to highlight the flaws in Pakistan Shaheens’ batting and bowling which resulted in them losing the second fixture.“While there are plenty of lessons to learn from this game, our top seven batters did not quite deliver as expected. In both innings, four of our top seven got starts, but none managed to go on and achieve a really big score,” Gillespie said.

“Similarly, our partnerships were middling, with several in the forties and fifties, but we lacked those substantial partnerships that put the opposition under real pressure and drive the game forward. These are key areas for our batters to focus on, encouraging them to stay busy and shift the pressure back onto the opposition.

“We didn’t execute our plans as effectively as we could have in this game. Despite these challenges, it was a great experience getting to know the players and staff, who are a fantastic group of people.”

Following the two-match red-ball series against Bangladesh A, Pakistan Shaheens will now feature in a tri-series with the Northern Territory side and Bangladesh in Darwin. They will also participate in the nine-team Top End T20 Series.