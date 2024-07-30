Gold rate up by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs252,700 on Monday against its sale at Rs252,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 to Rs216,650 from Rs216,478 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold up to Rs198,595 from Rs198,438, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,860 and Rs2,451.98 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $2,390 from $2,386, the Association reported.