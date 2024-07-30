Governor, British High Commissioner exchange views on climate change

LAHORE - The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor’s House Lahore on Monday. In the meeting, strengthening of bilateral relations and tackling the challenges of climate change were discussed. The governor informed the British High Commissioner about the efforts to solarise Governor House Lahore and Universities across Punjab. Sardar Saleem Haider said that Pakistan attaches great importance to relations with Britain. He said that British cooperation in education, health, social and other fields is commendable. The Punjab Governor said that climate change is a global issue, but despite having minimal contribution in carbon emissions, Pakistan has suffered a lot due to climate change. He said that climate change is also having adverse effects on the agricultural sector of the country. Punjab governor said that federal and provincial governments are working on various projects to deal with the issue of climate challenge. Sardar Saleem further stated that Pakistan has plenty of renewable energy resources. He said that there is a need to bring people towards solar energy to deal with the energy crisis. The governor appreciated the water management programme started in different districts of Punjab with the cooperation of Great Britain. British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said Britain will cooperate with Pakistan in all possible ways to solve the issue of climate change and water management.