Govt committed to make Punjab biggest digital hub of South Asia: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is taking all possible measures to control environmental pollution. The chief minister stated this while talking to British High Commissioner in Pakistan H.E. Jane Marriott who called on her here on Monday. Issues relating to climate change, promotion of mutual cooperation in education and health sectors came under discussion during the meeting. Talking about the solarization project, the chief minister said that the government was providing solar panels to people for economic relief and the project is set to start by August 14. “Transparency and merit will be ensured in the bidding of solar panel project”, she said, adding that British companies are welcomed to participate in the bidding process. Madam chief minister said that the Punjab government was taking all possible measures for the protection of women and children in Punjab. She also apprised Jane Marriott about the establishment of the first Virtual Women Police Station and Virtual Child Safety Center in Punjab. The British High Commissioner appreciated the implementation of Sikh Marriage Act in Punjab, and termed Child Marriage Bill as an exemplary initiative of the Punjab Government. She observed that the Punjab government was taking unique and historic steps for the protection of women and children. Madam chief minister commended the welfare services of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in Punjab. Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Sara Hayat, Head of British High Commission Lahore Office Clara Strandhoj and other relevant officers were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday directed the officials concerned to keep the prices of different food items within the reach of the people. “Make supply chain mechanisms more efficient to keep food prices under check in the province,” the chief minister directed the officials while chairing an emergency meeting on the price and supply chain mechanism in Punjab. She warned that she will not allow the unnecessary burden of inflation to be passed on to the on people. “The prices of essential commodities should be within the reach of people. By correcting the demand and supply mechanism, it will be possible to control artificial inflation.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Improving supply system of essential commodities will further reduce costs.” She added, “Supply chain mechanisms should be made foolproof to avoid crisis and shortage of goods in the market.”

Earlier, the authorities concerned gave a detailed briefing on the supply chain mechanism and food prices in the province. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain attended the meeting.

