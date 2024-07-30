Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Govt is taking every possible step to combat inflation, says Musadik Malik

Govt is taking every possible step to combat inflation, says Musadik Malik
Web Desk
8:38 PM | July 30, 2024
National

Federal Minister of Petroleum Musadik Malik has said the government is taking steps to reduce inflation.

Last year inflation was 38 percent and it has come down to 12 percent, he added.

Giving a press briefing, Malik said the country’s growth rate was increasing by 2.4 percent.

He said people got most of employment through agriculture in the country and the employment provision was the government’s first priority.

He said Rs600 billion had been earmarked for Banazir Income Support Programme (BISP) this year.

He said 86 percent of the people were using 200 units of electricity and the government had made a scheme in this regard.

He said Omer Ayub was talking about 2013 policies of the government when he was a part of the government and he should have done in this regard instead of saying that the initiating blame game.

Web Desk

National

