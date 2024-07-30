Hyderabad commissioner chairs meeting to review performance of depts

HYDERABAD - The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon presided over a meeting in his office to review development in performance of KIPS. Addressing the meeting, the commissioner directed all deputy commissioners of the division to work for the uplift of people with the assistance of the elected representatives of their relevant districts and improve their performance. The commissioner said that access to commissioner should be made easier aas officers of other departments like DHOs and Education Department do not take interest in resolving problems of people.

He further directed to submit a report about the officers who do not cooperate so that relevant high-ups could be informed. The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to pay attention to the recovery of agriculture tax and bring reforms in the tax collection system.

All DCs of Hyderabad division attended the meeting through video link and apprised the meeting about performance of the departments of their districts and other issues.