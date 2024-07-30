ICT admin intensifies dengue crackdown

ISLAMABAD - In a determined effort to combat the spread of dengue, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified operations, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the closure of three businesses for violations of government-mandated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to an ICT administration spokesman, the anti-dengue campaign has been ramped up, with significant actions taken in Sector F-7. The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City led an operation that led to the arrest of four individuals for continuously violating the SOPs designed to curb the spread of dengue.

Additionally, three business outlets were shut down for failing to implement required anti-dengue measures. These closures are part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with health regulations aimed at preventing the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized the need for city-wide efforts to stop the growth of dengue larvae.

He called for unbiased and comprehensive inspections across all city sectors and stressed the importance of keeping citizens informed about ongoing operations and health measures. The crackdown underscores the city’s commitment to enforcing health guidelines and protecting public health. The district administration plans to continue stringent inspections and enforcement actions until dengue risks are significantly reduced.