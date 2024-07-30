Tuesday, July 30, 2024
IHC issue notices to home secretary, others for not allowing PTI to hold protest

Web Desk
1:37 PM | July 30, 2024
National

Justice Saman Riffat, while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), issued notices to the interior secretary, chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, and Islamabad IGP. 

The PTI had filed an application for contempt of court for not being given the permission to hold a public rally by the deputy commissioner, despite being allowed through a court order. 

PTI's counsel Shoaib Shaheen said the party had been denied the permission to hold protest in Islamabad. 

He further said the deputy commissioner sent the rejection order after the PTI filed the contempt of court appeal. 

Justice Saman Riffat adjourned the hearing till Wednesday after issuing notices to the home secretary, chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and the Islamabad police chief.

