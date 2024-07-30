Imran Khan says 'ready to negotiate with army'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Chairman has expressed his willingness to engage in negotiations with the army. He suggests the army appoint a representative for these talks.

"We are ready to negotiate with the army. Let the army appoint its representative, and we will negotiate," he stated in an informal conversation with journalists at the court on Tuesday.

has clarified that the PTI has never levelled allegations against the army, but has only criticized it when necessary.

He also called Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz 'fascist'.

The former prime minister questioned the current political environment, referencing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. "What is the SIFC? Who is Mohsin Naqvi? An undeclared martial law is enforced in the country," he remarked.

He accused Naqvi of being an army representative, stating, "Mohsin Naqvi is their representative; he reached here through them."

He vehemently opposed any dialogue with Naqvi, accusing him and the inspector general of Punjab Police of oppressing the PTI supporters. "I will never talk to Mohsin Naqvi. He oppressed our people along with IG Punjab," he asserted.

The PTI founder also addressed the judiciary, specifically requesting Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq to withdraw from his cases to ensure fairness. "I request Aamir Farooq to withdraw from my cases according to the principles of justice. There are other judges in the high court; transfer the cases to someone else," he urged.

reiterated the PTI's innocence regarding the May 9 incidents, insisting that CCTV footage would exonerate the party.

"Our innocence in May 9 incidents will be proven through CCTV footage," he claimed. He maintained that if any PTI member was found involved should be punished. "If any PTI member is involved in May 9 cases, then he must be punished," he added.

Khan accused the government of aiming to destroy the party by creating conflict between the PTI and the army. "The government has only one goal: to destroy our party by fighting the PTI and the army," he concluded.



