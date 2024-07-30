Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Khan says 'ready to negotiate with army'

Imran Khan says 'ready to negotiate with army'
Web Desk
11:22 PM | July 30, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Chairman Imran Khan has expressed his willingness to engage in negotiations with the army. He suggests the army appoint a representative for these talks.

"We are ready to negotiate with the army. Let the army appoint its representative, and we will negotiate," he stated in an informal conversation with journalists at the court on Tuesday.

Imran Khan has clarified that the PTI has never levelled allegations against the army, but has only criticized it when necessary. 

He also called Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz 'fascist'. 

The former prime minister questioned the current political environment, referencing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. "What is the SIFC? Who is Mohsin Naqvi? An undeclared martial law is enforced in the country," he remarked.

Masoud Pezeshkian takes oath as Iran’s 9th president

He accused Naqvi of being an army representative, stating, "Mohsin Naqvi is their representative; he reached here through them."

He vehemently opposed any dialogue with Naqvi, accusing him and the inspector general of Punjab Police of oppressing the PTI supporters. "I will never talk to Mohsin Naqvi. He oppressed our people along with IG Punjab," he asserted.

The PTI founder also addressed the judiciary, specifically requesting Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq to withdraw from his cases to ensure fairness. "I request Aamir Farooq to withdraw from my cases according to the principles of justice. There are other judges in the high court; transfer the cases to someone else," he urged.

Imran Khan reiterated the PTI's innocence regarding the May 9 incidents, insisting that CCTV footage would exonerate the party.

"Our innocence in May 9 incidents will be proven through CCTV footage," he claimed. He maintained that if any PTI member was found involved should be punished. "If any PTI member is involved in May 9 cases, then he must be punished," he added.

TLP leader Maulana Tahir handed over to police custory for a 7-day physical remand

Khan accused the government of aiming to destroy the party by creating conflict between the PTI and the army. "The government has only one goal: to destroy our party by fighting the PTI and the army," he concluded.

 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1722325602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024