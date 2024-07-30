Inter Club Cricket Championship Khanewal 2024 concludes

KHANEWAL - The Inter Club Cricket Championship Khanewal 2024 organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and District Cricket Association (DCA) Khanewal concluded after three months with positive memories, in which 28 best cricket teams of Khanewal participated and 56 matches were played between them at Sports Stadium. In this regard, the final and concluding match was played between Parcham Cricket Club Khanewal and Anjuman Cricket Club Khanewal. Anjuman Club, batting first, scored 211-8 in 40 overs. Mustan Nasr Ali scored 59 runs, Junaid Abdullah 41 and captain Rana Ansar Ali 29. For Parcham Club, Ansar Mushtaq, Huzaifa Ayub and M Mudassar Masood took two wickets each. In reply, Parcham Club achieved the target in 35.4 overs for the loss of 6 wickets, in which Ansir Mushtaq scored 77 runs and Nabil Ashraf 59. The chief guest at the final was Chaudhry Tariq Sarwar, President Bahawalpur Region and Member Governing Board PCB, while the guest of honour was DCA President Arslan Khan and Secretary Amjad Razak Bhatta. Special guest Ch Tariq Sarwar said in his address that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is the best and on the basis of merit. The initiatives taken for the cricket system and the welfare of the players cannot be forgotten and said that it is an honour for me to work under them as a BOG member representing the entire Punjab and taking your issues to the top leadership.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is trying to ensure that nothing is done based on merit, today the selection of players is done on merit, no injustice will be done to any player, we are ending the trial. No player under central contract will be selected without playing regularly, be it Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan.”

He said that players should make hard work their motto only then they will be eligible to play in the big team. Work hard to play from Khanewal ground to Gaddafi Stadium ground.

On the occasion trophies were distributed among the winner-up team captain Naeem Akram and runner-up team captain Rana Ansar, whereas cash prize was given to Man of the Match Haji Ansar Mushtaq, who scored 640 runs in the region, while shields and gifts were distributed among officials and players.