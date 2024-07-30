Interior Minister assures full cooperation for maintenance of law, order in KP

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assured full cooperation for maintenance of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad today, he said the province's police, FC and CTD are being equipped with latest technology and weapons.

Recognizing the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement agencies in the war on terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi said success is the only option in the war against the menace.

The Interior Minister expressed the commitment to eliminate terrorism with the support of the nation.