Jam Kamal for opening new trade missions in regions with significant trade potential

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to focus on enhancing trade infrastructure and strategies to maximize Pakistan’s export capabilities in promising markets. Federal Minister for Commerce Khan chaired a meeting to review Pakistan’s current trade relations with international partners and explore new export markets. The meeting, attended by Federal Secretary for Commerce Jawad Paul and joint secretaries from various wings of the ministry, provided a comprehensive overview of ongoing trade activities and volumes with different countries.

Khan emphasized leveraging Pakistan’s natural assets, including mining, minerals, agro-products, gems, and fisheries, to increase exports. He stressed the importance of specializing in these sectors rather than diversifying into less impactful areas. Discussions covered market access, trade promotion, and relations with regional and global partners. The minister was updated on the status of existing trade agreements and the country’s export profile. Potential new markets and connectivity issues were also key points of discussion. The minister recommended opening new trade missions in regions with significant trade potential. He highlighted the need for strategies to enhance exports, noting that while Pakistan has a trade surplus with the EU, UK, and the United States, trade volume with China remains the highest. He also observed that export potential to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries could be significantly increased by addressing political and connectivity challenges. The meeting concluded with a focus on enhancing trade infrastructure and strategies to maximize Pakistan’s export capabilities in promising markets.

Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting with the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federal Minister for Commerce Khan pledged the ministry’s full support in addressing the pressing issues impacting the business community. The meeting highlighted several critical challenges, including Pakistan’s disproportionately high electricity costs, which are hampering the country’s ability to compete internationally. During the session, the representatives of the Chamber stated that Pakistan’s electricity costs, at 20 cents per unit, far exceed those of regional competitors such as India and Bangladesh, where costs are around 4 cents per unit. Khan acknowledged that the high electricity tariffs have severely hindered the competitiveness of Pakistani industries in the global market, thereby stifling export growth. “We can’t compete with the international market and can’t increase exports unless we address the issues related to cost of production,” Khan emphasized. Representatives from the auto industry also voiced their concerns, specifically requesting a review of import policies and an increase in import quotas to meet international standards for motorcycles and rickshaws.

They revealed that out of 190 auto industries in Pakistan, only 10 are currently operational, attributing this decline to their inability to meet global market demands. In response, the minister encouraged the industry to submit a detailed proposal to enhance exports, promising to raise these concerns with the Minister of Industries. Additionally, chamber members proposed establishing “China Town” type models in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and local production. They suggested these hubs could provide a platform for Pakistani products. Khan informed the participants that plans are already underway to establish warehouses in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China to support these initiatives. Khan acknowledged the validity of the chamber’s concerns and assured them that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking these issues seriously. “The main issue in the country today is energy. Power consumption is a big issue now; when consumption increases, production will increase, and ultimately exports will increase,” he explained. He noted that while Pakistan benefits from a cheap labor force, reducing energy costs is crucial for cost-effective production. The minister mentioned ongoing coordination with the relevant ministries to find solutions and expressed hope for a resolution soon. He also highlighted the need for a better governance model to address these issues effectively.

Discussions also covered the need for international certifications, with suggestions to form joint ventures with globally recognized labs to save time and costs in achieving certification for steel products.

Furthermore, the functioning of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was reviewed. Khan suggested that TDAP requires significant revamping, recommending it to be divided into two regions to grant it more autonomy and make it more accessible and effective for the business community.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from the commerce ministry to continue working closely with the business community to resolve these critical issues and bolster Pakistan’s export capabilities.