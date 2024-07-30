JI demands govt to renegotiate agreements with IPPs

Party chief Hafiz Naeem calls for forensic audit of power agreements, elimination of capacity charges. Threatens to expand ongoing protest to other cities in two days. Regrets Punjab govt for blocking party’s women marchers.

ISLAMABAD - As the protest sit-in of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) entered its fourth day, the party Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday warned to expand protests to Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar within two days if their immediate demands regarding reduction in inflation and electricity bills were not met. He also called on the government for renegotiating agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs) saying this was the only way to reduce the electricity tariffs and to give some relief to the masses who are forced to pay inflated electricity bills.

Addressing the participants of the ongoing sit-in at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh Chowk, the JI emir noted that the sit-in would continue until their demands were fulfilled.

Hafiz Naeem said that his party, in consultation with the traders community, would consider the option of not paying electricity bills for the month of August.

“Send us bills ... not the bombs,” he said. Calling the government agreements with the IPPs as unjust and anti-state, he claimed that 70 to 80 percent of these power producing plants were non-operational due to contractual issues, with the government holding shares in 52 percent of them. “These unnecessary agreements…are full of lies,” he added. He questioned if the government have had shares in IPP, then who is stopping it from decreasing capacity charges? “Why should Pakistan’s poor population pay for those capacity charges?” he added.

Rehman demanded a forensic audit of the IPPs and the abolition of capacity charges. He insisted that electricity prices should be based on actual production costs, not on heavy taxation and unnecessary capacity charges.

He also called for the elimination of levies on petrol and taxes on essential goods like flour, sugar, and pulses, saying all this taxation was crippling industries and causing unemployment. He urged all political parties to join their struggle, advising supporters to focus on government actions rather than internal party disputes.

“It’s wrong when people say that they have a legal right as legal rights belong to those who legally fulfil their [part of the] agreements,” he said.

His remarks came after the government formed a technical committee to work on the resolution of contentious issues following an initial round of negotiations on Sunday last.

He criticised the previous and present governments for giving into IPPs since 1994, adding, “If IPPs

He also called for ending government perks, questioning why WAPDA officers and other officials receive free electricity and fuel. He suggested that the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and judges should be limited to 1300cc vehicles to reduce the public burden, recalling former Prime Minister Junejo’s precedent of 1000cc vehicles for all.

He concluded by criticizing the government’s submission to IMF demands while ignoring their own extravagant spending, suggesting that dialogue with China could resolve issues amicably given China’s long-standing support for Pakistan.

He noted that a significant number of women would join the protest despite obstacles in Lahore, criticizing the government, which he described as being controlled by a single family, for creating hurdles and worsening the situation.

He requested the Punjab government to not impede female protestors, reiterating that it was their right to protest, saying that women are the “most heavily impacted by electricity bills”.

“This is a cowardly act. It shouldn’t be done,” he said, adding that the party will continue to protest regardless.