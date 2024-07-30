Justice Tariq, Justice Mazhar take oath as SC ad-hoc judges

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel as ad-hoc judges of Supreme Court.

In this regard a simple and dignified ceremony was held at the Supreme Court building. Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) by majority of 8-1 approved Justice Sardar Tariq Masood name, while Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel’s name was recommended by 6-3 members. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi, members of the JCP opposed his name, saying the former judge has already declined.