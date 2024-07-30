Karachi commissioner chairs meeting to review traffic, civic issues

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a weekly meeting to review the progress of the improvement of traffic related and other civic issues at his office on Monday. The meeting discussed and planned actions to improve traffic flow, eliminate haphazard parking and illegal parking, restore basement parking in commercial buildings, and remove encroachments from footpaths and roads. All deputy commissioners attended the meeting. DC South Altaf Hussain Sario, DC Central Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and DC Keamari Juned Khan briefed the commissioner on various city improvement measures in their respective districts. Other DCs shared their efforts via video link. The Food Department officials also attended the meeting and briefed the commissioner on the measures to check the quality of milk and other food items and prevent the sale of adulterated or unhealthy food. The meeting reviewed and decided that Food department officials would check the food quality with the concerned district administration officials. The meeting decided that deputy commissioners will take action to solve the problems of encroachments, parking, billboards, and construction materials with comprehensive planning in coordination with concerned departments including Traffic Police, Municipal Institutions, Town Administration, and Sindh Building Control Authority. The deputy commissioners asked to identify ten model roads in their respective districts, conduct a survey of the mentioned problems, and take action to solve them with planning. The meeting also decided that all deputy commissioners will inform the commissioner’s office about the work plan they will make in this regard. It was also decided in the meeting that a list of commercial buildings where basement parking is not available be furnished with consultation of SBCA. The meeting also decided that roadside hotels, footpaths, service roads, and green belts will be cleared of all kinds of soft encroachments.