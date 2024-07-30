KMU HODs’ meeting discusses PMDC, KP govt directives

Peshawar - To discuss the directives from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, a meeting of the Heads of Departments (HODs) held here at Khyber Medical University on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the KMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, and attended by Registrar KMU Inam Ullah, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Saleem, and all KMU institutions’ heads.

The primary agenda was to discuss the directives from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the provincial government, emphasising the importance of full-fledged planning and efficient execution to maintain high standards of transparency in the conduct of the MDCAT and KMU CAT tests.

The VC briefed the HODs on the necessary arrangements, logistics, and timelines, and solicited their input and suggestions to ensure a successful and fair testing process.

The meeting addressed the solarisation of KMU’s main campus and constituent institutions, emphasising the need to expedite the process to minimise electricity expenses and foster sustainable energy practices. The solarisation committee was directed to accelerate progress and project development, while Heads of Departments (HODs) were urged to offer their valuable expertise and support to ensure a seamless implementation.

Various matters and requirements of different institutes also came under discussion, including infrastructure development, faculty recruitment, and student affairs. The importance of regular coordination between HODs and the HR Procurement, Director Admission, and Finance departments was emphasised to ensure seamless operations and efficient resource allocation.

The meeting aimed to rationalise university processes, enhance inter-departmental collaboration, and address pressing issues.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq commended participants for their valuable contributions and assured them of necessary logistical support and resources to facilitate their work. He encouraged HODs to maintain open communication channels and work together to uphold KMU’s reputation for excellence in medical education and research.

Later on, KMU Peshawar also inaugurated its Monsoon Plantation Campaign by planting colourful flowers and seasonal trees across the university grounds.

The initiative was led by VC KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, and Registrar KMU Inam Ullah, who actively participated in the event and took part in planting trees that are suitable for the monsoon season within the KMU premises.

The campaign coordinated by the Director of Administration, Tahir Ayub, successfully resulted in the planting of around two hundred trees.

VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude to Director of Administration Tahir Ayub and all participants for their enthusiastic involvement. He emphasised the importance of such initiatives and encouraged all staff and students to actively participate in the ongoing monsoon plantation drive.