KP PA passes Provincial Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill 2024

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Monday passed the Provincial Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill 2024 while KP Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the KP Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 were introduced in the house.

Assembly Secretariat Employees Terms and Conditions of Service Bill 2024 was also presented. The passage of the Provincial Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill aims to enhance accountability in the province. The bill, introduced by Law Minister Aftab Alam, passed with a majority vote. It stipulates that the Ombudsman will serve a three-year term, with a maximum age limit of 60 years, and will have the authority to address corruption complaints from citizens.

The KP Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2024 facilitates the collection of Ushr from landowners, lessees, or occupants. The Assembly Secretariat Employees Terms and Conditions of Service Bill 2024 was referred to the Select Committee, chaired by Law Minister Aftab Alam, with the Deputy Speaker and Advocate General as members.

The government proposed amendments to the Police Act 2017, including changes in the recruitment process for Assistant Sub-Inspectors and increasing the quota for police martyrs’ families from 5% to 12.5%.

The assembly also adopted several resolutions. PPP Parliamentary Leader Ahmad Kundi highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation, citing target killings, extortion, and terrorism. MPA Jalal Khan of PML-N raised concerns about delayed salaries for hospital staff in Peshawar. ANP’s Arbab Usman addressed the need to activate the local government system, stating that its non-functionality is causing problems for citizens.

Probe into Janikhel incident referred to KP Committee

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has referred the investigation into the Jani Khel incident, in which four people were killed, to the Standing Committee.

The Assembly session, presided over by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, began with a delay of two and a half hours.

During the session, MPA Adnan Khan of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) party questioned the Home Department about the 2021 incident in Jani Khel, Bannu, where four bodies were found. He inquired about the actions taken since the agreement made with the then-Chief Minister but received an unsatisfactory response from the department.

Adnan Khan demanded that the matter be referred to the Standing Committee, citing the government’s lack of concrete steps to address the issue. Law Minister Aftab Alam clarified that the agreement was made with the district administration, not the Chief Minister, and a package was announced for the affected families.

Provincial Minister for Public Health mentioned that talks with the affected families were planned and a package would be announced soon. Adnan Khan persisted in his request for the matter to be referred to the Standing Committee.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati emphasized the importance of addressing the security concerns of lawmakers and suggested forming a committee to tackle these issues. The matter was then referred to the Standing Committee, with Law Minister Aftab Alam stating that the government had no objections.

Earlier in the session, MPA Shehla Bano raised questions about the provision of medicines for population welfare and education for children unable to attend school. The Special Assistant for Population Welfare responded that their department only handles reproductive health, and the matter falls under the Social Welfare department.