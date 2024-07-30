KPCTA announces free registration for hotels in Swat

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced free registration for hotels in Swat to facilitate hoteliers and tourists in the scenic valley.

The announcement was made by KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider in a meeting with the hoteliers during his visit to Swat Valley. “The owners of hotels in Swat can register their hotels with the KPCTA’s Tourist Services Wing (TSW) free of cost,” he said adding that they wanted hoteliers to provide best facilities to the tourists visiting the scenic sites in Swat.

The DG said that the owners of hotels and restaurants should serve the tourists in a true sense by providing best facilities, quality foods and keeping their hotels clean and neat to send a positive message to the domestic and international visitors and boost tourism in the region.

Accompanied by Director Administration and Finance Muhammad Ali, General Manager Tourism and Controller Tourist Services Wing Sajjad Hameed, Tashfeen Haider also visited hotels and information centres in Swat and checked the facilities being provided to the tourists.

The officials also visited the newly constructed building in Fizagat where information centre for tourists, TSW offices, training centres for stakeholders of tourism and Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management will be opened soon.

Hotels in Swat valley play a significant role in contributing to the development of the local community in various ways.

These hotels not only support the local economy but also promote cultural exchange, preserve local heritage, foster entrepreneurship, support education and skills development, enhance social well-being, empower local communities through tourism initiatives, promote environmental sustainability, and contribute to infrastructure development.

As a popular tourist destination, Swat attracts a significant number of visitors each year, and hotels serve as their primary accommodation providers.