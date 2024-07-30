Kundi directs Gomal Varsity to complete audit process within two months

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday chaired the Senate meeting of Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, here at Governor House, and stressed the administration of the university to bring improvement in quality of education. He issued directives to all the public sector universities to conduct a third-party audit within six months, and advised the Gomal University to complete its third-party audit process within two months instead of one and accordingly inform the Chancellor’s Office in writing.

The Governor also directed for details regarding the university’s solarisation plan. An allocation of Rs80 million was set aside for this purpose, with Rs40 million provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the remaining amount to be covered by the university’s own resources, briefed the Governor. “A total of Rs480 million are required for the solarisation of the university.”

The Governor emphasised the need to make every effort to secure necessary funds and mentioned discussions with State Life Insurance to develop a scheme for universities. He urged the university’s administration to provide the required information promptly to facilitate the process and set an example for other institutions. He said that technical issues were noted in the budget preparation, and the committee will review the transparency of the statistics.

Governor Faisal Kundi stressed that the university should contribute regularly to its pension fund, noting a current need of Rs1.7 billion solely for pension payments. He expressed the desire for universities to become self-reliant and increase their resources.

The meeting also addressed that no new appointments were made at the university, with a focus on promoting existing staff. It was noted that there are vacant senior faculty and administrative positions, and the university is working on increasing its faculty, students’ numbers and resources.

Despite the federal and HEC grants being standardised, provincial grants remain irregular. The university’s reform process was praised as superior compared to other provincial institutions. A grant of Rs500 million from the provincial government was mentioned, along with the hiring of 10 private buses for remote students without increasing transport fees. Additionally, charges for 22 affiliated colleges, which previously were not levied, have now been included in the budget.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr Shakib Ullah, Principal Secretary to the Governor, representatives from the Higher Education Department, Finance Department, Higher Education Commission, and Senate members.