Lahore Hawks defend 9th Servis Tyres 15-side Championship title

LAHORE - Lahore Hawks successfully defended their title by winning the 9th Servis Tyres 15 Side Championship, organized under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU). The final match, held at the Pakistan Rugby Academy in Lahore Cantt, saw Lahore Hawks triumph over Islamabad Jins with a close score of 28-22. At halftime, Lahore Hawks led 14-8 while they continued their good show in the second half and won the final by 28-22. Throughout the tournament, Lahore Hawks played four matches, winning two and losing two, securing the top position. Desert Camels finished second, while Islamabad Jins took third place. In the closing ceremony, Chaudhry Arif Saeed, CEO of Servis Tyres, distributed prizes and trophies to the players. Arif Saeed praised the growth of rugby in Pakistan, especially at the college, university, and club levels. He noted the significant progress of teams like Lahore Hawks and Desert Camels, who have risen from the bottom of the league to top positions. He also highlighted Pakistan Rugby Union’s efforts to support and promote players at the grassroots level nationwide.