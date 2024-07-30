Lahore receives drizzle; more showers likely

Tuesday, July 30, 2024
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 30, 2024
LAHORE  -  The provincial capital on Monday received drizzle in some areas while the Met Office has predicted more monsoon rains in most parts of the province during the next 48 hours. According to a spokesman for the Met Office, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate central and southern parts from July 29 and under the influence of this weather system rain wind/thundershower (with few heavyfalls) are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali till 31st July with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah.

