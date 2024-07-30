Large oil, gas reserves discovered in KP

ISLAMABAD - Large reserves of oil and gas have been discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the spokesman of Pakistan Oilfield Limited (POL), oil and gas reserves have been found in Razgir well in TAL Block. The well will yield 250 barrels of crude oil and 20 million cubic meters of standard cubic gas per day. Drilling of the well was started in January this year.

The statement added that the oil and gas well is jointly owned by POL, Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). It is pertinent to note that a large oil and gas deposit was discovered in Attock two weeks ago by POL in the Ikhlas block of Attock, and 714 barrels of crude oil are being obtained from the well per day. Pakistan Oilfield says that the well is releasing 10 million cubic feet of gas per day.