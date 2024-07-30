Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Lebanon on alert as Israel mulls response to rocket attack
July 30, 2024
Beirut, Lebanon   -  Airlines suspended flights to Lebanon on Monday as diplomatic efforts were underway to contain soaring tensions between Hezbollah and Israel after deadly rocket fire in the annexed Golan Heights. Israel and the United States have blamed the attack on Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, which has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces since the start of the Gaza war in early October.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said a flurry of diplomatic activity has sought to contain the anticipated Israeli response, after Defence Minister Yoav Gallant threatened to “hit the enemy hard”. “Israel will escalate in a limited way and Hezbollah will respond in a limited way... These are the assurances we’ve received,” Bou Habib said in an interview late Sunday with local broadcaster Al-Jadeed. The United States, France and others were trying to contain the escalation, he added, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had also said that “talks are ongoing with international, European and Arab sides to protect Lebanon and ward off dangers”.

Several airlines including Lufthansa, Air France and Transavia announced Monday the suspension of their Beirut lines.

