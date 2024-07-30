Lightning strike kills 8 people, 60 cattle in Tharparkar

HYDERABAD/ISLAMABAD - At least eight people died as a result of lightning strike during heavy rain in Tharparkar on Monday while more than 60 cattle were also killed in different areas. According to officials, six people lost their lives when lightning struck the village of Akraro in Nagarparkar during the rain. The deceased were later identified by police as 20-year-old Ramesh Bheel, 17-year-old Ranjit Bheel, 40-year-old Bhamro Bheel, 14 year-old girl Sagna Bheel, 16-year old Vikram Bheel and 17- year-old girl Anita Bheel. Another person, named Tabo was injured and shifted to the civil hospital Mithi for treatment.

In another incident, 35-year-old Shafi Manganhar from Cheelhar died due to a lightning strike in the village of Bantari, Nagarparkar. Additionally, 11-year old girl Farzana Mangrio also lost her life in the village of Khameso Ji Dhani, Chachro. Moreover, lightning also killed more than 60 cattle in different areas of Thar including seven cows in village Akraro, five goats in Godi, six donkeys in Kumbhari, 24 goats in Sakryo.

On Monday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory highlighting that monsoon currents from Bay of Bangal are likely to penetrate central and southern parts of the country from July 27th and likely to remain till August 3rd whereas under its influence heavy to hefty rainfall is expected in upper catchment areas of western and eastern rivers of country from July 28th to August 4th.

“Flash flooding is expected in Northeastern parts of Punjab including Deg, Basemter and Bein nullahs of River Ravi, Aik & Palku areas in catchment of Chenab as well as Neelum Valley, Muzafarabad, Rawalkot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber of AJ&K while Mardan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Malakand of

Upper KP province,” the NDMA said. Low to Medium level flow is expected in rivers Jhelum Upstream of Mangla, Kabul, and its tributaries, Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad*. Low to medium-level flows are expected in the River Indus at Tarbela and hill torrents of DG Khan division, and increased flows are expected in the Nullahs of Zhob.

Urban flooding is expected in Northern & Northeastern parts of Punjab i.e Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and surrounding areas while southern parts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sanghar, S. Benazirabad, and Karachi* also face urban flooding during forecasted period.