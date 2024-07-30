Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LUMS Energy Institute organises event on energy efficiency

LUMS Energy Institute organises event on energy efficiency
PR
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -  The LUMS Energy Institute, under the leadership of Dr Naveed Arshad, organised an event on energy efficiency at its School of Science & Engineering.

Distinguished speakers from academia and industry spoke at the event. Saqib Sajjad, a distinguished energy efficiency and decarbonization expert, and the winner of numerous international awards, was invited as a guest speaker. He highlighted the significance of energy efficiency in his talk and addressed the broader context of decarbonization. He also talked about the evolving journey in terms of technological advancements and viable solutions for energy efficiency improvement. Saqib outlined the importance of real-time monitoring and its role in Artificial Intelligence based cognitive applications for industrial energy efficiency improvement. Renowned executives from public and private sector, research scholars and industrial experts attended the event.

Court extends Imran, Bushra remand for 10 days in gift case

Saqib leads decarbonization and energy efficiency at a major global gas company, a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest energy firms. He has driven multiple initiatives to improve energy efficiency and abate GHG emissions. Saqib is actively working on Waste Heat Recovery and AI-driven solutions for energy efficiency. Saqib has introduced innovative solutions like integrating solar CSP with thermal networks, developing benchmarking methodologies and model-based assured energy optimization in projects. A prolific writer and speaker, he has presented over forty papers advocating renewables, energy efficiency, and decarbonization at international forums.

Saqib won the Energy Engineer of the Year award for the Middle East Region in 2016, the National Excellence Award in 2017, the Best Paper Award at the SOGAT Conference in 2019, and the AEE’s Energy Innovator of the Year International Award in 2020. With master’s in chemical engineering and MBA, he is also a Chartered Engineer, Certified Energy Manager, and Certified Measurement & Verification Professional. At the end of the session, Dr Naveed highlighted the need of the energy conservation and its impact on the industry.

Justice Tariq, Justice Mazhar take oath as SC ad-hoc judges

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1722243498.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024