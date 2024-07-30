LUMS Energy Institute organises event on energy efficiency

LAHORE - The LUMS Energy Institute, under the leadership of Dr Naveed Arshad, organised an event on energy efficiency at its School of Science & Engineering.

Distinguished speakers from academia and industry spoke at the event. Saqib Sajjad, a distinguished energy efficiency and decarbonization expert, and the winner of numerous international awards, was invited as a guest speaker. He highlighted the significance of energy efficiency in his talk and addressed the broader context of decarbonization. He also talked about the evolving journey in terms of technological advancements and viable solutions for energy efficiency improvement. Saqib outlined the importance of real-time monitoring and its role in Artificial Intelligence based cognitive applications for industrial energy efficiency improvement. Renowned executives from public and private sector, research scholars and industrial experts attended the event.

Saqib leads decarbonization and energy efficiency at a major global gas company, a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest energy firms. He has driven multiple initiatives to improve energy efficiency and abate GHG emissions. Saqib is actively working on Waste Heat Recovery and AI-driven solutions for energy efficiency. Saqib has introduced innovative solutions like integrating solar CSP with thermal networks, developing benchmarking methodologies and model-based assured energy optimization in projects. A prolific writer and speaker, he has presented over forty papers advocating renewables, energy efficiency, and decarbonization at international forums.

Saqib won the Energy Engineer of the Year award for the Middle East Region in 2016, the National Excellence Award in 2017, the Best Paper Award at the SOGAT Conference in 2019, and the AEE’s Energy Innovator of the Year International Award in 2020. With master’s in chemical engineering and MBA, he is also a Chartered Engineer, Certified Energy Manager, and Certified Measurement & Verification Professional. At the end of the session, Dr Naveed highlighted the need of the energy conservation and its impact on the industry.