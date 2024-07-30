Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan should apologise to families of martyrs for May 9

Web Desk
8:40 PM | July 30, 2024
National

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI founder Imran Khan, who once said "I will not apologise," is now resorting to pleas and requests.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that instead of negotiations, he should apologise to the families of the martyrs for the May 9 fiasco. The organised plan of May 9, the desecration of the martyrs' memorials, and the attacks on the installations and GHQ are not a criticism but attacks on the state. A fascist speaks only for power, she added.

While responding to the statement of the PTI founder, the senior provincial minister said that the self-proclaimed revolutionary wants negotiations with the army about what? He should apologise to the army for ransacking the statues of martyrs, attacking GHQ and air bases, and setting the Lahore Corps Commander's house on fire. 

