Masoud Pezeshkian takes oath as Iran’s 9th president

Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's ninth president today in a grand ceremony held before the Iranian Parliament.

The inauguration was marked by the attendance of dignitaries from 88 countries and drew significant media attention, with approximately 600 journalists present to cover the event.

In a solemn oath taken before the Holy Quran, Pezeshkian pledged to uphold the official religion of Islam, the Islamic Republic’s principles, and the Constitution.

"As president, in the presence of the Holy Quran and before the Iranian nation, I swear to Almighty God that I will safeguard the official religion, the system of the Islamic Republic, and the Constitution of the country,” Pezeshkian declared.

He further committed to dedicating his abilities and qualifications to serving the people, promoting religion and ethics, supporting righteousness, and expanding justice throughout his presidency.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei. Pezeshkian officially began his four-year term following an endorsement from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which came after his victory in the July 5 runoff election.

Pezeshkian succeeds the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in May, prompting an early election. The ceremony, attended by senior Iranian politicians, military officials, and members of Parliament, was a notable event in the nation’s political calendar.

In accordance with Article 121 of the Iranian Constitution, Pezeshkian's oath was administered in Parliament, accompanied by legislators and members of the Constitutional Council. The new president is required by law to present his final cabinet list to Parliament for approval within the next two weeks.