Minister, WB team discuss green tourism

OUR STAFF REPORT
LAHORE  -  Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora held a significant meeting on Monday with a World Bank team at his camp office. The meeting was attended by Kiran Fazal Butt, representing the World Bank, along with the team from the Tourism for Economic Growth Project while Secretary of Human Rights Ali Bahadur, deputy secretary minorities, PS Syed Sajjad Imran Haider, and other relevant persons were also present. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the topics of minority religious tourism and green tourism. Furthermore, a five-year strategic plan was also discussed. Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said that Pakistan’s cultural and religious heritage holds a unique position worldwide and that it should be thoroughly promoted. Partnership with the World Bank will provide opportunities to boost tourism and improve the welfare of minority communities, he added. He said, “We should also promote green tourism to achieve sustainable development through eco-friendly tourism. With the help of the five-year strategic plan, we will take all necessary steps to achieve the goal.” Both parties agreed to work together in the future to promote minority religious tourism and green tourism in Pakistan. The World Bank representative team said that the meeting was a positive step, which would help increase tourism and economic development opportunities in the province.

