Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Ministry expands partnership with Noon Academy

July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced the expansion of its partnership with Noon Academy, a global Ed-Tech, following its remarkable success in enhancing the learning outcomes and exam results of 5,000 students. According to the Education Ministry, this initiative will now be scaled up to benefit 5,000 Grade 9 students in federal government schools.

“This expanded collaboration aims to further improve educational outcomes and provide high-quality learning opportunities to an increased number of students,” it added.

