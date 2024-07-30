Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Most-wanted Lyari gangster arrested

Our Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested a notorious member of the Lyari gang in Sadr Town, seizing illegal arms and ammunition from him.

The suspect, identified as Amir alias Motta, was apprehended on Monday.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, Amir is implicated in numerous crimes including targeted killings, ethnic violence, police shootouts, drug trafficking, and injuring people during robberies and extortion activities. Amir joined Sajid Golimar’s gang in 2011 and later switched to Jameel Chhanga’s gang in 2021. He and his accomplices are accused of kidnapping and murdering over 20 innocent citizens, disposing of the bodies in various locations.

During initial investigations, Amir admitted to killing over 12 members of rival groups after kidnapping them, drug dealing, extortion, numerous police encounters, and committing over 100 robberies.

He also confessed to killing Pakistan Coast Guards soldier Bilal Ali during a robbery on MA Jinnah Road near Capri Cinema on September 9, 2023, alongwith his accomplice Junaid Baloch, who has already been arrested. Amir has been named in multiple cases across various police stations in Karachi.

The arrested was handed over to the police, alongwith the seized arms and ammunition, for further legal action.

Our Staff Reporter

