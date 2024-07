A woman and her daughter were killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on Monday owing to heavy rain in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the roof of a house located in Amarpura area caved in, burying mother and daughter under the debris. Rescue teams with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the rubble after a hectic effort.

The dead were shifted to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams which were later handed to the heirs.