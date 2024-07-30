MQM leader says we have to move forward with latest tech, AI

KARACHI - The Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday said we have to move forward by equipping ourselves with modern technology and artificial intelligence. He said that our all-time tested friend China invested at right time in right place and took its poor people out of poverty level. While addressing a cheque distribution ceremony of Nursing and Arts and Culture Students by Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) at National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), he said that our region was developing in spite of the more population in our neighboring countries. He said that they did not make the population a liability, but made it their asset and China was the best example of it. The education minister said that the youth of the country were our assets. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that NAPA was an institution for the promotion of intellectual freedom and art. He said that the students were important to us. He further said that most of the countries had high population level, but there was innovation in these countries and those countries needed our manpower. Later, he distributed cheques.