Tuesday, July 30, 2024
National Assembly meets today

Web Desk
11:41 AM | July 30, 2024
The National Assembly session has been called at 5pm today (Tuesday) to take up 43-point agenda, including the introduction of the Election Act Amendment Bills.

The agenda for the session has been released by the National Assembly secretariat.

The bill will be presented by MNAs Bilal Azhar Kiyani and Zain Jaffer as a private member bill. .

Proposed amendment to the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Act and the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill will also be discussed.

MNA Noor Alam Khan is set to introduce a bill to repeal the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

Pakistan Peoples Party MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar and Nafisa Shah are expected to propose amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Nikhat Shakeel Khan will move a resolution to take steps to reduce the expenses on Hajj.

