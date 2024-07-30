‘Next Nature’ exhibition opens at Tanzara Gallery

ISLAMABAD - An exhibition titled “Next Nature,” featuring works by Zahra Jewanjee, Naqsh Raj, and Tahir Ali, will open at Tanzara Gallery on August 01. Curated by Aasim Akhtar, the exhibition will explore the dynamic tension between abstraction and representation—a key element of artistic practice for over a century. The artists will showcase their unique styles and techniques, delving into complexities of perception, imagination, and knowledge. Naqsh Raj’s vibrant, grid-based compositions, Zahra Jewanjee’s intricate, circular forms, and Tahir Ali’s bold, gestural abstractions will each engage viewers’ senses and intellect, inviting them to immerse themselves in distinct visual experiences. The exhibition will run until August 10, offering art enthusiasts in the federal capital and surrounding areas a rich artistic experience.