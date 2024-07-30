NHMP launches Radio FM 95 in three cities

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Salman Chaudhry announced the launch of Radio FM 95 transmission in Nowshera, Sargodha, and Jamshoro. This initiative aims to enhance road safety education among commuters on national highways.

Since its inception, Radio FM 95 has been broadcasting road safety tips, traffic updates, and awareness campaigns, reaching a broad audience. The response has been highly positive, with commuters valuing the information and entertainment provided. The IG NHMP attributed the success of Radio FM 95 to its innovative approach, which includes interactive talk shows, interviews with road safety experts, real-time traffic updates, and engaging entertainment programs. This commitment to road safety education helps reduce accidents and save lives on national highways.

Radio FM 95, initially launched in Islamabad in 2015, has expanded in response to listener feedback requesting its extension to other cities. The service offers crucial updates on weather, traffic, alternative routes, and accident prevention.