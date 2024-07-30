OEC to export English teachers to Japan

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), will export Assistant English Language Teachers to Japanese Public Schools.

An official source told APP that Japan urgently seeks around 30 Assistant English Language Teachers who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, one year of experience, and be aged between 24 and 45. Both male and female candidates can apply for this job, with a salary package exceeding 220,000 yen and free transportation.

The job will be on a one-year contract from April 7, 2025, to March 24, 2026. Applicants must have no criminal record, be fit to work (no transmissible diseases, with proof of a medical certificate three months prior to deployment), and provide proof of financial reserves: a minimum of 600,000 yen after payment of flight tickets for the Private Residence Track or 300,000 yen for the Shared Accommodation Track. Candidates must include a ‘Self-Introduction Video’ (up to three minutes) with their CV, attend training sessions conducted by M/s Borderlink in Pakistan, and arrive at their determined location(s) in Japan by March 31, 2025.

Private Residence Track applicants must be able to pay upfront costs for apartments, ranging from 250,000 to 350,000 yen. Shared Accommodations Track applicants must agree to share housing for a minimum of one year from the date of employment. Preference will be given to candidates with basic Japanese skills, a local teaching certificate, TESOL, TOEFL, and/or CELTA certification.

Interested candidates can apply via OEC’s website at https://oec.gov.pk/. For technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or email helpdesk@oec.gov.pk. Applicants must submit a bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online application submission. The closing date is August 5, 2024.