Ombudsman regional office hears complaints against Sepco

SUKKUR - On the directives by Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the case of SEPCO Sukkur was heard by Syed Mehmood Shah, the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office on Monday, where 28 out of 30 cases were decided and two of them were given dates.

These applications were submitted by local residents of the city. Officers SDO Site Osama Ejaz, Riaz Hussain Mangi and SDO Bashir Ahmad Keeryo issued directives for immediately addressing the complaints regarding extra billing.

They also directed for taking strict action against the delinquent officials.