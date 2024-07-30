Pakistan credited as guest of honour at 8th China-South Asia Expo

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan was credited as Guest of Honour at 8th China-South Asia Expo, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. As per the report, Pakistan took centre stage as the country of honour at the recently concluded 8th China-South Asia Expo held in Kunming from July 23 to 28.

With a grand total of over 170 stalls, Pakistan showcased its vibrant economic diversity through a myriad of products ranging from exquisite furniture and carpets to fresh fruits, intricate handicrafts made from bronze and onyx, and dazzling jewellery, all housed within the Pakistan Pavilion inspired by the iconic Lahore Fort.

The engagement of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi at the expo bolstered Pakistan’s prominence.

“The China-South Asia Expo serves as a testament to China’s unwavering dedication to enhancing economic ties and promoting regional integration,” remarked Ambassador Hashmi in an exclusive interview with Gwadar Pro.

“I am delighted to see Pakistan’s diverse range of products on display, showcasing our nation’s rich cultural heritage and economic potential,” he added.

One of the highlights of the Pakistani Pavilion was the spectacular mango display curated by Dr Adnan Hafeez. With an impressive selection of over a ton of mangoes, featuring three prized varieties—Sindhri, Langra, and SB Chaunsa, Dr Hafeez aimed to introduce the sweetness and diversity of Pakistani mangoes to the Chinese consumers. The 8th China-South Asia Expo and the concurrent 28th China Kunming Import and Export Fair attracted over 2,000 enterprises from 82 countries, regions and international organisations, including Nepal and Malaysia, underscoring its status as a premier event for promoting economic cooperation and cultural exchange in the region.