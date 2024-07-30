Pakistan earns $2.925 billion from IT services’ export in 11 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $2.925 billion by providing different information technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2023-24. This shows a growth of 23.33 percent as compared with the $2.371 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 26.72 percent as it surged from $1.909 billion last year to $2.419 billion during July-May 2023-24. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 13.57 percent, from $698.129 million to $792.580 million whereas the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 17.12 percent, from $5.251 million to $6.150 million during the period under review.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 46 percent from $2.822 million to $1.524 million while the export and imports of computer software services surged by 7.58 percent, from $540.153 million to $581.070 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review witnessed an increase of 111 percent from $4.500 million to $9.495 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services surged by 176.33 percent, from $2.645 million to $7.309 million whereas the exports of other information-related services increased by 17.84 percent, from $1.855 million to $2.186 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 8.29 per cent as these went up from $457.750 million to $495.700 million, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 12 percent during the months as its exports increased from $212.761 million to $238.300 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed an increase of 5.07 percent, from $244.989 million to $257.400 million during the fiscal year 2023-24, the PBS data revealed.