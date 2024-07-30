Pakistan shooters Joseph, Kishmala continue dismal run at Paris Olympics

PARIS - Pakistan shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat’s dismal run at the Paris Olympics continued as the duo failed to proceed in another event on Monday.

The duo of Joseph and Kishmala competed in 10m air pistol mixed doubles but failed to make it into the next round. The Pakistan shooters could only manage 571 points out of 600 and finished 14th out of 17. As a result, both Pakistan shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat have been knocked out of all 10m air pistol competitions.

However, Kishmala will represent Pakistan in the 25m Pistol Women’s qualification on August 2 while Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will partake 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification on August 4. Remember, Pakistan had an unwanted start to their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign as their shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat failed to qualify for the 10m air pistol finals in respective categories.

Joseph, one of seven Pakistan athletes competing in the games, had to finish in the top eight to make it into the next round. But he was left far behind the other competing shooters and could finish 22nd out of 33 with 571 points out of 600. Notably, Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema also failed to qualify for the next round. Meanwhile, Kishmala Talat also suffered the same fate as she failed to qualify for the 10m women’s air pistol final after finishing 31st out of the 44 shooters. She scored a total of 567 points out of across six series.