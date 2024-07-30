Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Pakistan street football team maintains winning run in Norway Cup 2024

Our Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Pakistan street football team, playing under the name of Muslim Hands FC, continued their winning run in the U17 matches as they defeated Vardeneset BK 5-0 in their second tournament match. An impressive performance by the Pakistani players saw them dominating the opponent with an all-round display. A brace from Mohammad Kashif and one goal each by Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Adeel and Shahid Anjum helped the Pakistan team cruise to a comfortable victory. With two wins in two matches, a strong start from Pakistan has set the tone for their upcoming matches as after finishing as the runner-ups in the last edition, they are eager to lift the title this time.  In their first match of the tournament, Pakistan defeated Astor Footballklubb 6-1 as a brace from Abdul Ghani and one goal each by Mohammad Essa, Mohammad Junaid, Owais Ahmed and Mohammad Khan propelled them to victory.

Pakistan will now face Oystese IL Oystese/Norheimsund in their last group match on Tuesday.

Our Staff Reporter

