Pakistan vows support to CW’s $2tr trade goal among member states by 2030

CW Secretary General appreciates Pakistanis’ resilience, determination.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Commonwealth (CW)’s goal of enhancing trade among member countries, aiming to achieve a $2 trillion trade volume by 2030. Earlier, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland began her five-day visit to Pakistan with a meeting in Islamabad, where she and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar discussed a range of topics, including climate change, the empowerment of women and youth, development, and education.

Speaking at a news conference after the meeting, Dar affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Commonwealth’s goal of enhancing trade among member countries. In response to a question, Dar affirmed Pakistan’s dedication to values like peace and development through dialogue, as well as respect for independence and sovereignty. He highlighted the Commonwealth as a platform for building consensus on critical global issues, noting Pakistan’s strategic vision of becoming a regional trade hub.

This vision, he said, would generate job opportunities for the youth and foster mutually beneficial cooperation. Dar also praised Scotland’s vision for increasing intra-Commonwealth trade to $2 trillion by 2030. Secretary-General Scotland praised Pakistan for its ongoing support of the Commonwealth during her tenure. She noted her visit aimed to celebrate Pakistan’s recovery efforts following the devastating 2022 floods, which impacted over 33 million people and left two million without homes or livelihoods.

Scotland commended Pakistan’s commitment to Commonwealth principles and its role in creating a digitized and AI-enabled world. She emphasized the significance of Pakistan’s youth, with 65% of the population under age 30, in shaping the future of the Commonwealth. To a question, Scotland highlighted the advantages of trading within the Commonwealth, noting that it is faster, cheaper, and easier compared to other international trade. She reiterated the Commonwealth’s commitment to challenging and eliminating all forms of discrimination and to promoting fairness and equality for all, including girls and women.

At the meeting, the two also reviewed the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda for Trade and Investment (CCA), which was launched during the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. This agenda seeks to foster increased trade and investment within the Commonwealth, targeting a $2 trillion trade goal. The CCA serves as a platform for member countries to share best practices and experiences related to trade and investment, and to implement domestic reforms through digitalization.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s support for the Commonwealth’s trade target, emphasizing Pakistan’s vision to become a regional trade hub. Discussing regional connectivity initiatives, Dar underlined Pakistan’s efforts to establish railway connectivity with Uzbekistan and ongoing discussions with Turkmenistan concerning the proposed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline. Turkmenistan, with the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserves, seeks to diversify its energy exports beyond Russia, targeting Asian and European markets.

The TAPI pipeline, a project discussed since the mid-1990s, has yet to be realized, despite recent moves by Pakistan and India toward finalizing a supply agreement with Turkmenistan. Pakistan aims to leverage its strategic location to become a central trade and transit hub, facilitating connections between the landlocked Central Asian republics and the rest of the world. Recent diplomatic and economic engagements with Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, reflect this ambition.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to advancing the Commonwealth’s agenda, focusing on connectivity, education, youth and women empowerment, and climate resilience. He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen and modernize the Commonwealth to address 21st-century challenges, while continuing to play an active role in fostering cooperation among member states. Dar commended Secretary-General Patricia Scotland for her leadership during her eight-year tenure, highlighting her contri butions to promoting the Commonwealth’s values and modernizing its outlook. He also acknowledged her support for Pakistan following the 2022 floods, including the appointment of a climate finance advisor for the country.