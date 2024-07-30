PESCO team visits CISNR of UET

Peshawar - A delegation from Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s (PESCO) Management paid a visit to Centre for Intelligent Systems and Networks Research (CISNR), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The delegation was given a brief about the products developed by CISNR for utility and other sectors.

CEO PESCO, Engr Akhtar Hamid was the first one to implement MeteroCure- Photo billing project at PESCO, ensuring its success and now being implemented across all DISCOs improving the billing efficiency and reducing overbilling and under-billing anomalies. He appreciated the progress made by CISNR since 2012.

Both the organisations pledged to work together to lower administrative, technical and commercial losses of the Peshawar region and improve the quality of service.

Both the organisations signed MoU to work towards the betterment of PESCO and quality energy access to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under the MoU CISNR will provide technical support and innovative products for smart grid and cost effective smart metering to reduce losses in PESCO making it a profitable organisation.