PHP checks 360, 392 vehicles, arrests 126 absconders

LAHORE - The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Headquarters has released the performance report for the last week on Monday. According to the spokesperson for the PHP department here, the Punjab Highway Patrol was active in the province, including Lahore, to enforce laws on the roads and to serve as well as protect citizens. During the last week, using the e-police post App, PHP checked 712,977 individuals on the roads and during these checks, 126 wanted criminals and court absconders were arrested. He said 360,392 vehicles were checked, 49 stolen vehicles/motorcycles were recovered. Under the road safety campaign, 51,372 e-challans were issued for traffic violations. As part of Axle Load Management, 9,363 overloaded vehicles were fined and strict legal action was taken against them. A total of 21.5 million rupees were collected in fines as well, he added. Legal action was also taken against 229 vehicles for illegal use of gas cylinders. To facilitate citizens, 3,562 driving licenses were issued and 17 missing children were reunited with their parents. He said 51 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow. Assistance and guidance were also provided to 2,070 passengers. He said 1,248 citizens were provided various services at police service centres added 20 cases were registered for illegal weapon possession, and 289-litres alcohol were seized from drug dealers.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar praised the PHP force for its excellent performance and encouraged them to continue their dedicated efforts with sincerity to ensure smooth traffic flow and effective service and protection for citizens.