Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Physical remand of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi extended in new Toshakhana reference

Physical remand of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi extended in new Toshakhana reference
Web Desk
1:23 AM | July 30, 2024
National

The physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi was extended in new Toshakhana reference.

According to details, the physical remand was extended for 10 days and both the suspects would be produced with the investigation report on Aug 8.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought the 14-days remand of both the suspects.

An Accountability Court judge Muhammad Ali Warraich gave the remand of 10 days during the jail trial of the suspects.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were arrested in a NAB Toshakhana reference, hours after their acquittal in the Iddah nikah case earlier this month.

Solider martyred, 16 injured as violent mob attacks security forces in Gwadar

According to the NAB inquiry report, the PTI founder is accused of taking and selling seven precious watches which include Rolex, diamonds, and gold watches. The gifts were sold without taking ownership as per the law.

Imran Khan and his wife were arrested for not cooperating in the inquiry.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1722243498.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024