PITB signs MoU for skills development

LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Cheezious have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower women by providing them with necessary skills and training to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship capabilities. The MoU was signed by PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cheezious, Imran Ijaz, here on Monday. PITB Director Freelancing Wing Ahmed Islam and other senior officials were also present at the occasion. According to the MoU, Cheezious will provide scholarships to female students enrolled in PITB’s SheWins program. In addition to financial support, Cheezious will assist in establishing an IT lab for on-campus training as part of the SheWins program and support all skills development programs under PITB’s Freelancing Wing. This collaboration aims at nurturing women talent and offering them opportunities for better career prospects.

By investing in the training of women, both PITB and Cheezious are committed to fostering a more inclusive and skilled workforce in Punjab.