Plantation drive launched at Police Lines

PESHAWAR - A ceremony to launch the Billion Tree Plus Plantation Campaign was held at Police Lines Shahkas under the supervision of the district administration Khyber.

The event was attended by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, Member National Assembly, Iqbal Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan, District Police Chief, Salim Abbas Kolachi, and other officials.

The primary goal of the plantation campaign is to combat environmental changes and ensure a clean and green environment for future generations.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, announced an award and commendation certificate for the Director of the Police Training School for planting hundreds of trees in Police Lines under the ‘Apni Madad Ap’ initiative.

As part of the campaign, trees were distributed among local committees, and 3,100 trees are being planted in Police Lines.

The public is encouraged to actively participate in the plantation campaign to help provide a clean and green environment for future generations.