PM calls for safety measures amid heavy rains

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to protect the lives and properties of the citizens amidst heavy rains in different parts of the country.

The prime minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority to take immediate steps to cope with the emergency and extend support to the provincial governments as well as those of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He instructed the Islamabad city administration to facilitate the residents and ensure proper drainage of rainwater.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the relevant departments to carry out constant monitoring, take coordinated measures and ensure evacuation of people from low-lying areas and drainage of water.

Besides, he said the relevant authorities should ensure the provision of water pumps and other machinery, besides the deployment of medical staff, supply of medicines and vaccines, and timely treatment.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed Pakistan’s Triple C Plus rating by global credit rating agency Fitch. In a statement today, he commended the hard work and efforts of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the finance team for this achievement.

The prime minister said the country and the nation are getting the fruits of the sacrifice of politics for the sake of the state today in the form of economic improvement.

He said the international rating of triple C plus is a global recognition of the prudent economic policy of the government. Shehbaz Sharif said his government is working day and night on the agenda of economic reforms and it will not take a backseat before delivering the dividends of this policy to the people.

He said reports of Fitch and other international financial institutions are important for the economic improvement of Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed the resolve to move forward on the path of economic improvement of Pakistan with more effort and passion. He hoped that the new IMF program would further strengthen Pakistan’s efforts for economic improvement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the death of Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, in a social media post on X, conveyed his condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“My heart goes out to the royal family and the people of Saudi Arabia in this moment of grief. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” he prayed.